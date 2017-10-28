Government 'authorized' mechanic slices cars open

A valley man said his car was damaged so badly by a government-sponsored mechanic, it voided his factory warranty.

A valley man said his car was damaged so badly by a government-sponsored mechanic, it voided his factory warranty. More customers of Alcohol Detection Systems could have similar damage to their vehicles.

"I basically just paid 75 bucks for them to ruin my car," customer Joey Rozich said.

Rozich said he was trying to install a breathalyzer in his Audi A4, even though he's never gotten a DUI in his life. A judge gave the order because Rozich's roommate could theoretically gain access to the vehicle.

"You know, he's our friend. We're helping him out," Rozich said.

Instead of getting a breathalyzer he was happy with, Rozich got a razor blade through his car's wiring harness. Pretty much every electrical wire that goes from the engine to the rest of the car was exposed.

"We obviously made the wrong decision by going to them," he said. "All my wiring is just kind of frayed out and just hanging out inside the engine."

Rozich said he immediately noticed the problem when he got into his car and his dashboard started lighting up with warning signals. He was running late for work, but he checked under the hood as soon as he got there and said he immediately noticed the problem. He said he was already wary of the mechanic who performed the work because the mechanic refused to show him how it was installed.

"He said it's against the law to show us how they did it," Rozich said.

Since the installation, Rozich took his car to the Audi dealership, which determined the damage is irreparable and voids the factory warranty. If the wiring harness were to be fully replaced, it would cost about $2,000.

"FOUND ENGINE WIRING HARNESS DAMAGED SEVERAL LOCATIONS, OF WHICH INCLUDE: AT FIREWALL WATER RESISTANCE SEAL HAS BEEN DAMAGED AND CUT," wrote the Audi dealership mechanic. "ALSO SEVERAL WIRES TAPPED INTO THE HARNESS INCORRECTLY AND INCORRECTLY SEALED ... ENGINE HARNESS MUST BE REPLACED DUE TO THE SEVERITY OF THE DAMAGE."

Nobody was in the office when FOX5 visited Alcohol Detection Systems to find out what went wrong on their end, but ADS technician Konrad Rurka said on the phone that cutting open the wiring harness is "standard procedure." Then he hung up the phone.

Rozich shared text messages between himself and Rurka.

"Why is my wiring boot all cut open like this?" Rozich asked. "The dealership is going to be asking questions about this."

"Sh#%, forgot to clear that up. That's where I was testing wires," Rurka responded.

"Forgot to clear what up? The boot is completely cut open," Rozich asked.

"Yeah that's standard procedure. We have to find the wiring," Rurka responded. "I just have to tape it."

Rozich said there are only two other government-approved mechanics in the Las Vegas area who can perform breathalyzer installations. He said his other roommate took his car to one of those other companies and had no issues. The device simply plugged in without the need to cut or expose wires.

"We're just trying to hold the company accountable," he explained. "They're still acting like it's not their fault, and it needs to be."

So far, nobody from Alcohol Detection Service's management team has returned calls to FOX5.

Rozich has since removed the breathalyzer from his car, but has not fixed his electrical system. He said he is now forced to park his car outside his neighborhood and then take a $2 Uber ride to get to the house and back.

