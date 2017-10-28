Pedestrian pushing shopping cart critically injured near Nellis - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian pushing shopping cart critically injured near Nellis and Tropicana

A pedestrian pushing a shopping cart was hit by a car and was critically injured near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard at around 6:39 p.m. Friday, according to Metro Police.

Metro said he pedestrian was outside of a marked crosswalk.

Police have not said what streets are closed or whether the driver was cooperative or impaired.

