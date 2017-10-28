Man pushing shopping cart critically injured near Nellis and Tropicana

A man pushing a shopping cart was hit by a car and was critically injured near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard at around 6:39 p.m. Friday, according to Metro Police.

A man pushing a shopping cart and a bicycle was hit by a car and was critically injured near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard at around 6:39 p.m. Friday, according to Metro Police.

Metro said the 50-year-old man was J-walking outside of a marked crosswalk crossing Tropicana, heading north. The driver was not impaired, stayed on the scene and was cooperative, police said.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.