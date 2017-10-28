Man pushing shopping cart critically injured near Nellis and Tro - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man pushing shopping cart critically injured near Nellis and Tropicana

A man pushing a shopping cart and a bicycle was hit by a car and was critically injured near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard at around 6:39 p.m. Friday, according to Metro Police.

Metro said the 50-year-old man was J-walking outside of a marked crosswalk crossing Tropicana, heading north. The driver was not impaired, stayed on the scene and was cooperative, police said. 

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries.

