'Political harassment' affecting valley neighborhoods

Republican volunteers have been trying to get people in three neighborhoods to sign petitions to oust three democratic state senators.

Democratic volunteers have been trying to get those same people in those same neighborhoods to hear their point of view.

"This really is a political ploy to shift the majority power in the state legislature," Nevada State Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro (D) said..

Cannizzaro represents Dist. 6. She said petitions to get rid of her, Sen. Joyce Woodhouse from Dist. 5, and Patricia Farley from Dist. 8 started in Aug.

Those recall petitioners made it to Anna Clency's door Tuesday.

"People are just coming to the door with this petition and people are like, 'What election? When? What's going on?' It's very confusing," she said.

Clency said she was woken up by incessant knocking on her front door. Her husband opened the door and found a petitioner. They told the volunteer they were not interested in signing, and to leave their gated community.

Later that morning, they found him outside a neighboring home and asked him to leave again. The conversation then turned to name calling, which Clency caught on camera.

"It went from us telling him to leave went from zero to him cursing at us so fast," Clency said.

Her report echoed those of other voters saying petitioners have turned to harassment.

The phone numbers listed on the recall petition forms were not active Friday.

Daniel Stewart, a lawyer representing the recall campaigns issued the following statement.

“Individuals are being harassed by recall opponents, who are desperate to stop Nevadans from exercising their right to recall their elected officials. From having Hillary Clinton’s DC attorney file a lawsuit to essentially strip the right to recall from Nevada’s Constitution, to intimidating canvassers, recall opponents are doing everything they can to keep Nevadans from having their voices heard.”

He also sent a video showing a petitioner being allegedly followed by an anti-petitioner, saying they're harassing her.

Cannizaro said the volunteers are just trying to correct misinformation.

"I'm personally out knocking doors as well and I know we've never harassed anyone," she said.

