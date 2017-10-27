No Notoriety: Aurora victim's parents talk how to cover mass shootings responsibly

In the weeks since 1 October, FOX5 has decided not to give any attention to the shooter and to honor the heroes and victims first and foremost. It's a decision two parents who are no stranger to tragedy agree with.

"He died a hero. He died shielding his girlfriend. He died so she could live," Tom Teves said.

Tom Teves’s son, Alex, died at just 24-years-old shielding his girlfriend as bullets sprayed into a theater in Aurora, Colorado.

"There's not a day that goes by that forget about thinking about it once, there's not a day that goes by that you don't think about it 100 times," Teves said.

It's why he and his wife Caren started the campaign "No Notoriety,” calling on the media to limit how they cover those responsible for these tragedies.

"If they're on the loose, put its name and picture everywhere, and I don't normally call them anything but “it” because I don't think they're human beings quite frankly,” Teves said.

Research shows most killers study the ones before them and part of their motivation is fame.

"We always say limit the name and likeness. Refuse to broadcast self-serving statements, photos, videos, manifestos, and recognize that this is a material reason why they do it," Teves said.

The campaign recommends if you have to say the name, say it just once.

"If you have to show a picture, personally, I'd show him as a corpse," Teves said.

Teves says since Aurora and the start of the campaign he's seen some progress in how these shootings are covered, but there's still a long way to go.

"If you think about what happened with Alex's murder because the thing booby-trapped it's apartment so it had pictures of him with the red hair and the black eyes and the apartment being blown so what you had was 24/7 of this thing," Teve’s explained.

Instead, he wants everyone to focus on the real heroes, taking the attention away from the killer.

"Don't give them a call to action for the next one," Teves said, “Alex's death is the same, it kills me, it's killed me five times during this conversation but you know you just don't have you have to honor his memory and more importantly he would want me to do everything I could to save somebody I'll never know's life."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.