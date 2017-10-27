Henderson corrections officer arrested for domestic battery - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Henderson corrections officer arrested for domestic battery

Posted: Updated:
The side of a Henderson police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5) The side of a Henderson police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5)
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

A Henderson corrections officer has been placed on leave after he was arrested, Henderson police confirmed. 

A department spokesperson confirmed Officer Ronald Peeler was arrested by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. 

According to Metro booking records, Peeler, 49, was arrested for domestic battery on Thursday evening. 

Peeler has been placed on administrative leave, according to the department. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.