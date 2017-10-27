Henderson corrections officer arrested for domestic battery

The side of a Henderson police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5)

A Henderson corrections officer has been placed on leave after he was arrested, Henderson police confirmed.

A department spokesperson confirmed Officer Ronald Peeler was arrested by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

According to Metro booking records, Peeler, 49, was arrested for domestic battery on Thursday evening.

Peeler has been placed on administrative leave, according to the department.

Further details were not immediately released.

