MGM releases audio of Campos 'shots fired' call on on Oct. 1

In an audio clip released Friday, MGM security guard Jesus Campos is heard calling in "shots fired" on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay on the night of a mass shooting that took 58 lives and left over 500 people injured in Las Vegas.

Campos was wounded when the shooter, identified as Stephen Paddock, shot him in the leg as Campos approached room #32135 on the night of October 1, 2017, according to investigators.

An MGM Resorts spokesperson confirmed the audio released Friday afternoon was Campos' initial call to a dispatcher reporting shots fired on the 32nd floor.

In additional news Friday, the corporate owner of the Las Vegas hotel where Paddock opened fire in the worst shooting in modern U.S. history confirmed Campos, who is expected to be a witness in lawsuits against the company, is being provided a free hotel room.

MGM Resorts International executive Alan Feldman says the company is concerned for the safety and well-being of Campos.

Campos is on paid leave and recovering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Campos' lawyer, Frank Flansburg III, said Friday the arrangement is for his 25-year-old client's privacy and protection amid what Flansburg is calling "extensive and intrusive media attention."

Lawyer Mo Aziz represents a California woman who was wounded and is suing MGM Resorts.

He says he believes Campos' hotel stay is aimed at controlling him.

