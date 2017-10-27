Argument leads to self-defense shooting in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday afternoon that started as a verbal dispute.

Officers said they were called to the 2000 block of Hassell Avenue, near Lake Mead and Martin Luther King Boulevards, at about 12:40 p.m.

#breaking NLVPD Detectives are working a homicide in the 2000 block of Hassell. PIO enroute. Media stage at Comstock and Hassell. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) October 27, 2017

Authorities reported that a woman shot and killed a 31-year-old man after some sort of an argument took place.

The 26-year-old female had a relationship with the victim, according to police, and the shooting happened during a physical altercation.

North Las Vegas police said their investigation indicated that the woman shot the man in self-defense.

