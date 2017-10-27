Argument leads to self-defense shooting in North Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Argument leads to self-defense shooting in North Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on Oct. 27, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)) North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on Oct. 27, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5))
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday afternoon that started as a verbal dispute. 

Officers said they were called to the 2000 block of Hassell Avenue, near Lake Mead and Martin Luther King Boulevards, at about 12:40 p.m. 

Authorities reported that a woman shot and killed a 31-year-old man after some sort of an argument took place.

The 26-year-old female had a relationship with the victim, according to police, and the shooting happened during a physical altercation.

North Las Vegas police said their investigation indicated that the woman shot the man in self-defense.

Stay with FOX5 for further updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.