Metro responding to barricade in northeast Las Vegas

Police tape blocks off the scene of a barricade on Oct. 27, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are responding to a barricade Friday afternoon in the northeast portion of the Valley.

Officers responded to the incident before 1 p.m. in the 2100 block of Castleberry Lane, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard.

Metro advised motorists to use alternate routes in the area due to road closures.

Further details were not immediately released.

