Metro responding to barricade in northeast Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro responding to barricade in northeast Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Police tape blocks off the scene of a barricade on Oct. 27, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5) Police tape blocks off the scene of a barricade on Oct. 27, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are responding to a barricade Friday afternoon in the northeast portion of the Valley. 

Officers responded to the incident before 1 p.m. in the 2100 block of Castleberry Lane, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard. 

Metro advised motorists to use alternate routes in the area due to road closures. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.