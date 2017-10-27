Las Vegas marathon announce courses, new start line in 2017

The Rock 'n' Roll Marathon will remain on Las Vegas Boulevard and start in front of the New York-New York hotel-casino during the second weekend of November.

The annual marathon event announced that the races will begin about a mile north from the previous location in the wake of the mass shooting that occurred on South Las Vegas Boulevard.

“After consultation and review with our partners in Las Vegas, we have determined the new location will remain on Las Vegas Blvd. but will be moved to the New York-New York hotel-casino,” said Josh Furlow, President of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series. “I would like to thank all of our runners and community partners for their patience and understanding as we worked to confirm the new start line location. We look forward to hosting you in Las Vegas.”

All other race weekend events at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds will go on as planned, according to organizers.

The marathon, half marathon, and 10K finish line will not change as its location remains in front of the Mirage hotel-casino.

Race organizers also said they have joined the campaign to help give back to those affected by the Las Vegas tragedy.

A donation page will be set up encouraging all sponsors, vendors, and participants to join in the efforts organized by Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak.

“This race will no doubt be the most special in our history as we show the world our unwavering support for Las Vegas,” Furlow said. “We encourage all community members to join us Nov. 11-12 whether that is through participating, volunteering, or just cheering on these runners.”

Race organizers are encouraging everyone to wear their Vegas Strong gear and there will also be a Vegas Strong signing wall on Las Vegas Boulevard.

