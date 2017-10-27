Driver critically hurt in crash at west Las Vegas intersection

Las Vegas Metro police at the scene of a critical crash on Oct. 27, 2017. (LVACS)

Las Vegas police are investigating a critical vehicle accident in the west part of town Friday morning.

Metro said officers were called to reports of a collision at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Dewey Drive just after 5 a.m.

The crash was between a pickup truck and another vehicle, according to police, with one driver suffering critical injuries.

Rainbow Boulevard was closed northbound at the intersection while officers were at the scene of the crash.

Authorities recommended alternate routes while they investigated.

