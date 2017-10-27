Driver critically hurt in crash at west Las Vegas intersection - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Driver critically hurt in crash at west Las Vegas intersection

Posted: Updated:
Las Vegas Metro police at the scene of a critical crash on Oct. 27, 2017. (LVACS) Las Vegas Metro police at the scene of a critical crash on Oct. 27, 2017. (LVACS)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police are investigating a critical vehicle accident in the west part of town Friday morning.

Metro said officers were called to reports of a collision at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Dewey Drive just after 5 a.m.

The crash was between a pickup truck and another vehicle, according to police, with one driver suffering critical injuries.

Rainbow Boulevard was closed northbound at the intersection while officers were at the scene of the crash.

Authorities recommended alternate routes while they investigated.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story when more information is released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.