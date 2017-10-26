Person suffers critical injury near Desert Inn and Maryland Park - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Person suffers critical injury near Desert Inn and Maryland Parkway

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near East Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Metro responded to the crash just after 5 p.m. Thursday at 3300 Oneida Way. Police said to expect delays in the area. 

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.