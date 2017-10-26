Man on moped suffers serious injury near Desert Inn and Maryland Parkway

A man on a moped suffered serious injuries in a crash near East Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)

A man on a moped suffered serious injuries in a crash near East Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Metro said preliminary investigation found that Marie Andrews, 66, heading west on Desert Inn may have ran a red light and hit Eric Cruz-Martinez, 47, on a moped turning left from Oneida Way onto Desert Inn.

Andrews, who was driving a Hyundai Elantra, showed no signs of impairment, remained on the scene and was cooperative, police said.

Cruz-Martinez was taken to Sunrise Hospital.

Metro responded to the crash just after 5 p.m. Thursday at 3300 Oneida Way.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.