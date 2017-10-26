Retired detective gives insight on Stephen Paddock's missing hard drive

Drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip following a deadly shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Retired Metro homicide detective Phil Ramos said the missing hard drive on the 1 October shooter’s laptop is devastating to the case, but not all hope is lost in finding a motive.

"When you’re investigating homicides, you see the absolute worst that human beings are capable of doing to other human beings. It just boggles your mind. This goes beyond that," Detective Ramos said.

In his 33 years as a homicide detective for Metro, Phil Ramos said he never saw a case like this.

"These guys have just got to be banging their heads against the wall thinking, 'What are we missing on this thing?' And it may very well be that they’re not missing anything, there just is no answer to that question, 'Why?'" Ramos said.

It’s the question so many people want answers to, and the answer that may have been on the missing hard drive of Stephen Paddock's laptop.

"Every single keystroke that is recorded on that hard drive would have been invaluable evidence for an investigator. It would just take so much time to pour over all that history. But with it not being there, I’m almost at a loss for words to explain the negative impact that has on the investigation," Ramos said.

Location research, possible communication with others, what websites he visited; any and all insight is gone.

"Even with the technology that exists with a lot of agencies, you have to have a place to start. You have to have something to work with," Ramos said.

Thankfully investigators do have something: the other electronics they found of the shooter's.

"Hopefully, these other devices will give them some indication and maybe they can backdoor it that way. They can say ‘Oh look, he looked at this website on May whatever, let’s see what’s going on there.’ So there will be a lot or subpoenas being issued for information that they gleaned from the other devices that he had to try and locate what he was doing with this one hard drive he was missing," Ramos said.

