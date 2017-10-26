Metro arrests three more suspects in staged car crash scheme

Metro announced the arrests of Robert Mitchell, 31, Dorina Mitchell, 36, and a teenager on Oct. 26 in connection to a staged crash case. (LVMPD)

Three more suspects were arrested in connection to staged car accidents committed to steal from victims, according to Metro Police.

Metro announced the arrests of Robert Mitchell, 31, Dorina Mitchell, 36, and a teenager on Oct. 26 in connection to the case.

Police had arrested 38-year-old Barbara Miller, 19-year-old Amanda Miller, and 28-year-old Sophia Nicholas on Aug.13 on various charges in connection with several of the reported incidents.

In Dec. 2016, detectives began receiving reports for possible staged accident scenes where the victims had items stolen from them. Throughout the course of several months, detectives identified more than 35 cases that appeared to be related.

Police said the crime reports indicated three to five suspects in a vehicle would pull up next to the victims, who were also in a vehicle and signal for them to pull over. Once the victim pulled over, they were told they hit the suspect's car and they needed to exchange information. In some cases, one suspect would distract the victim while another would take valuable items from the victim's vehicle. In other cases, one suspect would damage the victim's vehicle while the victim was being distracted, or the victim would be shown previously existing damage on the suspect's vehicle. The suspects would then try to get a cash settlement from the victim on the spot. During one case, the suspects got the victim to drive them to another location to get cash.

Detectives said they believe there are at least three additional suspects that participated.

Eighty-year-old Iva Sesky said she was a victim of this type of crime in early Aug. 2017.

Sesky said a woman and man made her pull over her car and then demanded money from her, and that they were saying she had damaged their car.

"I said, 'I'm not paying you any money I said I didn't hit your car. I'm not paying you any thing,'" Sesky said.

While Iva was flustered and distracted, she said her wallet was stolen, and hours later the suspects drained her bank and EBT accounts.

"Of all people, I did not think I would get caught up in something like this, you just can't be sure. I thought I knew all the ins and outs, I thought I was pretty savvy, but they tricked me," she said.

Sesky said she recognized one of the women who police arrested as one of the suspects in her case.

"Makes me makes me feel so good, because there's just three more that aren't out there that aren't attacking the elderly," she said.

The suspects were reported to have used a 2016 dark color Nissan Versa, a 2007 White Dodge Charger, a blue Mustang, and a tan color Toyota Sequoia in some of the events.

Anyone who may have been a victim of this type of crime, or anyone with any information about these cases, or the identity of the outstanding suspects is urged to contact Spring Valley Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-2640. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

