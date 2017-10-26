Police, man get into standoff near Cambridge and Twain - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police, man get into standoff near Cambridge and Twain

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police and a man got into a standoff situation at an apartment building on Cambridge Street near Twain Avenue Thursday, according to Metro Police.

A woman called police saying a man threatened to kill her. Officers responded to the 3800 block of Cambridge street at 12:07 p.m.

The woman was found somewhere else, and police went to the Siegel Suites apartments, where they believed he was armed with a gun. Police set up a perimeter and evacuated some apartment units, Metro said. 

