Report: UNLV kidnapping suspect admitted to 'foot fetish'

The man accused of kidnapping and forcing a University of Nevada, Las Vegas student into a sexual act reportedly had a "foot fetish."

According to the arrest report for Juhjuan Washington, the victim told police she parked her car in the parking garage on campus and opened the door to gather her belongings. That's when she noticed Washington walk down the stairs of the garage. She said he was staring at her and she got scared, so she tried to get back into the car. Washington pointed a gun at her and forced her back into the car then ordered her to drive away.

Washington made the victim pull into the parking lot at Cambridge Community Center. She said while they were driving he told her he had a "foot fetish" and he believed his girlfriend, who is pregnant, had been cheating on him. Washington made the victim perform a sexual act with her bare feet inside the vehicle.

The victim told police Washington claimed to be a UNLV student and a mascot.

Due to the high foot traffic in the area, Washington made the victim drive to another location. Once there, he made the victim continue with the sexual act. The suspect used the victim's cell phone to record the act. The victim said Washington apologized for making a mess in the car and cleaned up his bodily fluid with a napkin that he tossed out the window. While the suspect got dressed, he removed the gun from his sweatshirt pocket and placed it on his thigh. The victim was able to grab the gun and her cell phone from the suspect. She told him to get out of her car and he ran away.

Police said while they were investigating this incident, they learned of other cases where a suspect matched the description of Washington. The incidents were not reported to Metro but were under investigation by school police. UNLV police provided Metro with three reports where a suspect matching Washington either touched or attempted to kidnap students. Police said additional charges are expected in relation to the other cases.

Police located Washington, who was in possession of another stolen vehicle, at his girlfriend's house. He was taken into custody without incident.

While in police custody, Washington initially denied being involved in the case but later admitted to it. He said he knew officers were looking for him and he cut his hair to evade police. He was also caught on tape recording admitting that he "took the car" then attempted to delete the recording.

