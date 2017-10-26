Two students injured in school bus crash in northwest Las Vegas

A crash involving a school bus and a vehicle Thursday afternoon sent two students and the bus driver to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The accident happened around 12 p.m. Thursday at Alexander Road and Jensen Street in the northwest area of Las Vegas.

Witnesses told police the bus, carrying only two students, rolled over on its side during the crash.

The two students were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

The bus driver was transported to UMC with unknown injuries, however not listed as critical, police said.

It was unclear what caused the crash. No further details were released.

