Armed man taken into custody at Spring Valley Library

Las Vegas Metro police said an armed man was taken into custody in the parking lot of Spring Valley Library Thursday. 

The victim told police that the suspect pointed a gun at them near Jones Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue. While on the phone with police the victim said the suspect drove in the parking lot of the library. 

The library was placed on lockdown as police responded to the incident. 

The male suspect was taken into custody, police said. The lockdown has been lifted at the library. 

