Clark County School District employee charged with child abuse, strangulation of a student

A truancy officer with the Clark County School District was arrested for choking a student, according to police.

The CCSD Police Department announced the arrest of 56-year-old Scott Weissinger on Thursday through a 54-second Facebook Live video.

Weissinger is facing three charges for an incident that took place at a student's home on Oct. 18, according to the department.

School district police said Weissinger faces one felony count of battery by strangulation, one felony count of burglary, and one general misdemeanor for child abuse/endangerment.

Captain Ken Young said the employee's job is to check in on students who aren't showing up to class. He said, in this case, that was what he was supposed to be doing until he barged into the 16-year-old victim's home and choked him.

"No serious injuries were reported to the student at that time," Young said.

Weissinger was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and will be suspended without pay once he is released from custody, police said. He has been on the CCSD staff since Jan. 1991.

Young said it is not uncommon for truancy officers to go to a student's home, but they are not supposed to go inside without permission. He said Weissinger did not "kick down the door" or break open a window. Instead, Young said that Weissinger walked through a door that was left open.

Stay with FOX5 for further updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.