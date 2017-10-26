Clark County truancy officer charged with abuse, strangulation

A CCSD police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (File)

A truancy officer with the Clark County School District is under arrest as of Thursday afternoon.

The CCSD Police Department announced the arrest of 56-year-old Scott Weissinger.

He is facing three charges for an incident that took place at a student's home on Oct. 18, according to the department.

School district police said Weissinger charges are one felony count of battery by strangulation, one felony count of burglary, and one general misdemeanor for child abuse/endangerment.

The 56-year-old was on duty for the district when he entered a student's home illegally and committed the alleged crimes, according to CCSD police.

Officials said Weissinger was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and will be suspended without pay once he is released from custody.

Weissinger has been on the CCSD staff since Jan. 1991.

Stay with FOX5 for further updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.