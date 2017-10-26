Man dressed in security guard uniform attempts to rob Valley business

Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a business in Las Vegas. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are seeking the public's help to locate a man dressed in a security guard outfit who attempted to rob a business.

According to police, on Oct. 25 at 8 p.m., the suspect walked into a business in the 4000 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near U.S. 95 and demanded money from the safe. The employees were unable to open the safe. The suspect then left the business without any money.

Police said the suspect was armed with a firearm during the incident.

Police described the suspect as a black man, about 20- to 25-years-old, 5'9" tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing blue security shirt.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Meto's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

