Art projects beautify Clark County medians

Ten local artists created artwork for the Valley as part of an art project with Clark County. 

Recently, a piece called "Norte y Suerte" created by Luis Varela-Rico appeared near Eastern Avenue and Interstate 215. 

Clark County previously asked local artists to create public art for 10 Clark County medians. Pieces were selected from 46 different artists. 

The county project is called "Centered." More information on the pieces can be found on the county's website

