Trump to declare opioid epidemic a public health emergency

Two days after Officer Charleston Hartfield's funeral, his mother died from a heart attack.More >
Two days after Officer Charleston Hartfield's funeral, his mother died from a heart attack.More >
A man who stabbed his girlfriend and her teenage sons Wednesday morning was taken into custody, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
A man who stabbed his girlfriend and her teenage sons Wednesday morning was taken into custody, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
The brother of 1 October shooter, Stephen Paddock, was arrested in California on child porn charges.More >
The brother of 1 October shooter, Stephen Paddock, was arrested in California on child porn charges.More >
The mother of a 7-year-old girl said employees at a group home shaved off her daughter’s curly hair, claiming it would grow back straight.More >
The mother of a 7-year-old girl said employees at a group home shaved off her daughter’s curly hair, claiming it would grow back straight.More >
A Wisconsin police officer helped a child celebrate his birthday after no one picked him up at the end of the school day.More >
A Wisconsin police officer helped a child celebrate his birthday after no one picked him up at the end of the school day.More >
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Metro Police said.More >
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Metro Police said.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
A 76-year-old man suspected of robbing banks in Las Vegas and in Bullhead City has been arrested, according to the Bullhead City Police Department.More >
A 76-year-old man suspected of robbing banks in Las Vegas and in Bullhead City has been arrested, according to the Bullhead City Police Department.More >
A Utah couple is charged with murder in the death of a newborn boy who lived only 13 days.More >
A Utah couple is charged with murder in the death of a newborn boy who lived only 13 days.More >
The recall affects packaged produce at multiple supermarkets across the United States and Canada including Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Meijer.More >
The recall affects packaged produce at multiple supermarkets across the United States and Canada including Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Meijer.More >