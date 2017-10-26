Man killed in shooting near Flamingo and Durango - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man killed in shooting near Flamingo and Durango

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said a man was shot and killed on the west side of the Valley Thursday morning. 

The incident occurred before 7 a.m. at a gas station in the 4100 block of South Durango Drive, near Flamingo Road. 

Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

