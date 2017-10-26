Homicide investigation underway at west Las Vegas gas station

West Las Vegas gas station pictured here in an undated image. (Google Maps)

Las Vegas police said homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man in the west part of town Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a gas station before 7 a.m. in the 4100 block of South Durango Drive, near Flamingo Road, with reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot to the chest at that location and pronounced deceased at the scene according to Metro.

Detectives said the victim was brought to the convenience store by a female driver claiming she was looking for help.

The woman behind the wheel was questioned by police at the scene, but her answers were vague according to officers.

Authorities said the situation remains under investigation with questioning ongoing.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story when more information is released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.