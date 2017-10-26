Clark County Museum shares plans for 1 October memorials

A row of 58 crosses dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting stand behind the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign (FOX5).

Memorials surrounded the Welcome to Las Vegas sign on Wednesday, more than three weeks after the 1 October shooting.

But as the flowers begin to wilt and the candles burn out, the Clark County Museum is preparing to take on the thousands of items gathered at the tributes.

"It is a huge project. We're talking tens of thousands of artifacts," Museum Administrator Mark Hall-Patton said. "We have everything from very small items, to large pieces."

Museum workers will document and catalog the items, before preserving them for decades.

"Each one will have a card like this one, which describes the piece, describes what it's made out of," Hall-Patton said. "We'll have this material for 50 years, 100 years, so in the future when we look back and try to understand our own history, this will be part of it."

And Hall-Patton said it's a chance to make sure Oct. 1, 2017, is a day the Valley won't forget.

"It's important to save our history. And unfortunately, this is part of our history."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.