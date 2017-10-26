Man in suit threatens employee with crowbar, robs cell phone store

The suspect in a cell phone store robbery is shown in this surveillance video still (LVMPD / FOX5).

A man dressed in a suit robbed a southeast Valley cell phone store on Oct. 25, according to Metro police.

Police said the suspect entered the business located on the 3900 block of East Sunset Road, near Green Valley Parkway at approximately 5 p.m. The suspect threatened a store employee with a crowbar and demanded cash from the register.

The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money, police said in a release. No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a 30-year-old white male who was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black shoes, white dress shirt and sunglasses.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

