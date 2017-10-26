2 wanted for 5 armed robberies throughout the valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

2 wanted for 5 armed robberies throughout the valley

Metro Police said they're searching for two serial robbers. (LVMPD) Metro Police said they're searching for two serial robbers. (LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro Police said they're searching for two males wanted for five armed robberies across the valley this month. 

The armed suspects demanded clerks give them money from their registers on Oct. 12 and 13.

They're both described as 5-foot-8, with one weighing 155 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro at 702-828-3591.

