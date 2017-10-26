Elderly woman robbed, beaten in East Las Vegas pet store parking lot

An elderly woman was beaten and robbed in East Las Vegas. (Abby Theodros / FOX5)

An elderly woman's car was stolen after she was beaten in an East Las Vegas parking lot, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police report.

“It was scary,” 80-year-old Mary Knopp said. “A blanket or sweater went over my head and [the suspect] hit me several times in the head.”

Wednesday around 11 a.m. Knopp she had just spent $80 at the PetSmart near Charleston and Nellis. She bought food for her two cats Kato and Lucy Liu as well as her pet rabbit Winnie.

“They get good food,” Knopp said.

Wednesday’s trip was like any other, until she said two women in their 20s beat and robbed her. The suspects got away with Knopp’s 2006 gray Legacy Subaru and her purse.

“They took my purse but not very long after they threw it in the dumpster,” Knopp said.

Knopp said a good Samaritan, who found the purse, returned it with everything inside hours later.

“I’m assuming they just really wanted my car,” Knopp said.

A witness called police and Knopp was treated at the scene. Knopp said she hopes to get her car back but she is also grateful that the situation was not worse.

“I always feel like I have an angel and I’m just glad and I thank God I’m O.K.”

Knopp filed a police report with police after the incident. She said the local PetSmart gave her the store items that were stolen free of charge.

