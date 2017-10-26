Freed's Bakery starring in own reality show on Food Network

A legendary Las Vegas bakery is stepping into the national spotlight.

Freed's Bakery announced Food Network is featuring the business in its own reality show called 'Vegas Cakes.'

"It's fun, and it's stressful and you get to see a side of Freed's that maybe no one's ever seen," said Freed's General Manager, Max Jacobson-Fried.

Consistently named the best bakery in Las Vegas, soon foodies all over the nation will get a taste of what Freed's Bakery is all about.

"We're doing some really incredible stuff with new techniques that we never used before the cakes are over the top, just big bad awesome cool cakes," Jacobson-Fried said.

Freed's is a third-generation family business that first opened in Las Vegas back in 1959.

The bakery was approached by a production company about a year and a half ago, and this summer they filmed ten episodes for the food network that will start airing next month.

"It was stressful and it was fun, there was a lot going on so we have no idea how it's going to come together but we have a lot of trust in our production company so hopefully they do a nice job for us," Max Jacobson-Fried said.

The show will give viewers a behind the scenes look inside the bakery. Jacobson-fried also says it's about shedding a positive light on Las Vegas locals and the entire Valley community.

"We're going to be showing another side of Vegas that I think doesn't get a lot of national exposure so we're doing a lot of community events we're doing a lot of awesome local celebrations for local businesses or local families," he said.

And while our city is no stranger to reality shows including Pawn Stars, Counting Cars and Las Vegas Law, Jacobson-Fried says Vegas Cakes is another recipe for success.

"It's an incredible team of people making this work, there's a lot of personalities, a lot of stuff going on. I think every time we pull it together and create some really amazing cakes that I think are going to wow the audience and I think people are going to be really surprised when they learn what's coming out of here." he said.

Vegas Cakes premieres on the Food Network Sunday November 5th at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.