Green Valley High School raising money for 1 October victims with t-shirt campaign

Inside Green Valley High School, students said they are standing up against evil and terror.

"We set examples for what we would like other students to be like at the school," GVHS senior Cameron Hogan said.

The students said they wanted to make a difference after the 1 October shooting massacre.

"When you feel helpless ... you take action," GVHS senior Maddie Jensen said.

"In tragic events like what happened on Oct. 1 ... you kind of find it difficult to figure out what to do, you feel helpless. This has been a great way to allow everyone in out community to help," Jenson said.

The students said they are showing the nation they are Vegas Strong, by raising money through t-shirt sales for the 1 October shooting victims.

"It was such an amazing idea," Hogan said. "We can spread the message of Vegas Strong, and also give a sizable donation to the cause."

So far they've raised nearly $60,000 for the victims through the Vegas Strong t-shirt sales. The money will be added to the Las Vegas Victims Fund. The idea was developed the day after the shooting to calm a somber mood at school.

"Sadly, the classrooms weren't really full," Hogan said. "People were so traumatized."

"A lot of people didn't want to talk about it," Jensen said. "It was just very tense."

"In student council ... we decided, other than being in such a depressing mood, we should do something great for the community," Hogan said.

It was a collaboration between teachers and students.

Gator Pride Advisor, Kelly Wagner said, "some of the other schools in town decided they wanted in also."

So it spread to all of Clark County.

"I get goosebumps thinking about it," Wagner said. "Seeing these kids be a part of something that is bigger than anything I've been a part of. It is absolutely amazing."

Teachers said the students are helping others out the pieces back together, one t-shirt at a time.

"I'm proud to live here," Jensen said. "Proud to be apart of this community, we are more than just the Strip."

T-shirts are still available for purchase at https://greenvalleyhs.org/

