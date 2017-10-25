Driver suffers life-threatening injury in crash with school bus near Flamingo and Decatur

A woman suffered critical injuries after running a stop sign and crashing into a school bus near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, according to Metro Police.

There were no children on the bus and the bus driver did not suffer serious injuries in the crash at Cameron Street and Nevso Drive. Police said the woman suffered major head trauma.

