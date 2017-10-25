Metro honors outstanding officers in commendation ceremony

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department held their commendation ceremony Wednesday. They honored more than 100 men and woman who’ve saved lives and done extraordinary things in the past couple of years.

One of the teams honored was the team that came up with the creative idea to use a mannequin as a decoy to catch a killer. Earlier this year, two homeless people were killed and a man attempted to kill another. With no leads, the team of Metro officers placed the dummy to look like a sleeping homeless person. Weeks later, the killer returned and Metro caught him in the act. That team received a Unit Exemplary award for their creativity.

“We wanted to be involved because the homeless folks that do live in our area command and throughout our community are almost like the lost forgotten souls of our society,” Captain Andrew Walsh said. “Only a dummy would use a dummy, so I guess I was the dummy until it actually worked!”

Another team honored was the group that stopped an attempted assassination on then presidential candidate Donald Trump. Then-candidate Trump was at a rally at Treasure Island when a man tried to take an officer’s weapon in an attempt to shoot Trump. The team acted quickly and removed the man before people even noticed.

“It looked like he was gonna exit the theater or perhaps walk over and speak to someone. Little did we know, he was gonna address one of the officers that was standing and blocking one of the back entrances to the stage where the president-elect had been posted up. And without any warning, he just grabbed the officer's firearm and tried to get through,” team member Det. Sgt, Tabitha Baker said.

Other groups honored were those that perform background checks, conduct traffic safety operations and save lives.

