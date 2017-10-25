Metro: 2 suspects wanted in violent armed robbery

LVMPD is searching for the two armed suspects in this surveillance video still from Oct. 23, 2017 (LVMPD / FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro Police are seeking the public's help in locating two suspects who committed a violent armed robbery Monday morning.

According to an official release, two male suspects entered a central Valley business on Oct. 23 at approximately 11 a.m. on the 4500 block of Maryland Parkway near Sahara Avenue.

The suspects violently forced customers to the ground at gunpoint. In a surveillance video released by police, one of the suspects is seen taking a woman's purse as he points the weapon at her.

Jordan Alvarado works at the store that was robbed, and said he came out of a back room.

"When I opened the door there were two men robbing the place," Alvarado said through a translator. "One of them was pointing a gun at me, and I was scared so I took a step back and I called 911...I was very scared I thought they were going to shoot us or worse, and thank god nothing happened"

Police said the suspects also took an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

The first suspect is described by police as a black male adult who was last seen wearing a black jacket with gray sleeves, black pants, a black doo-rag and a has a handgun.

The second suspect was described as a black male adult who was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, black beanie and white shoes, police said.

"I hope that they find them and they put them behind bars, because if it happened to us it could happen to anyone," Alvarado said.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the two robbery suspects is urged to contact the LVMPD Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.