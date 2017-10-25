Metro: 2 suspects wanted in violent armed robbery

The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
Las Vegas police said homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man in the west part of town Thursday morning.
An elderly woman's car was stolen after she was beaten in an East Las Vegas parking lot, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police report.
A truancy officer with the Clark County School District was arrested for choking a student, according to police.
A man who stabbed his girlfriend and her teenage sons Wednesday morning was taken into custody, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
Two days after Officer Charleston Hartfield's funeral, his mother died from a heart attack.
Caesars Entertainment's top executive says his company is seeing a decrease in casino play from Asian guests as a result of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.
Halloween in Las Vegas has no limits as people of all ages celebrate a favorite fall holiday.
Police and a man got into a standoff situation at an apartment building on Cambridge Street near Twain Avenue Thursday, according to Metro Police.
The brother of 1 October shooter, Stephen Paddock, was arrested in California on child porn charges.
