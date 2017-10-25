Judge sets bail at $1 million for UNLV kidnapping suspect - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Judge sets bail at $1 million for UNLV kidnapping suspect

Juhjuan Washington (LVMPD) Juhjuan Washington (LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A judge set bail at $1 million for the man suspected of kidnapping a student from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and forcing her into a sexual act. 

Juhjuan Washington appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Wednesday morning. A judge said if he posts bail, he will be ordered to use electronic monitoring and he must stay away from the victim and the UNLV campus within a 10-mile radius. 

Police said Washington, 21, approached the victim, who was getting items out of her car in a UNLV parking garage, then forced her back into the car, drive to the area of Katie Street and Cambridge Street, where he forced her to perform a sexual act. Washington was armed with a gun when he approached her. She was able to grab the gun. 

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 13. 

