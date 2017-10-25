Man stabs girlfriend, teenagers in Las Vegas

A man who stabbed his girlfriend and her teenage sons Wednesday morning was taken into custody, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers responded 6:17 a.m. to the 5900 block of Clover Canyon Lane, near Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane, for reports of a man attempting to kill the people inside the home.

The department said officers entered the home as the man was stabbing his girlfriend. They also found two teenage boys who were stabbed when trying to defend their mother.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was taken into police custody.

