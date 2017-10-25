Stephen Paddocks' brother arrested on porn charges in California

The brother of Stephen Paddock was arrested in California, according to TMZ.

The brother of 1 October shooter, Stephen Paddock, was arrested in California on child porn charges.

TMZ first reported the arrest of Bruce Paddock, the 59-year-old brother of Stephen, in North Hollywood on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed an investigation was initiated after evidence was discovered inside a business in Sun Valley. Bruce was squatting inside the business and after the eviction, the evidence was discovered.

TMZ reported the investigation began before the 1 October shooting.

The department said at the time of the initial investigation Bruce was a transient and could not be located. TMZ reported that officials received a tip that Bruce may have been living in an assisted living facility.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office filed one count of possession of over 600 images of child pornography and 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Bruce was booked into LAPD's detention center. His bail was set at $60,000.

According to the Associated Press, Bruce is not considered a suspect in the shooting. It was not immediately known if Bruce retained an attorney.

Another sibling, Eric Paddock spoke to the media after the shooting in Las Vegas, but Bruce did not.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Juvenile Division ICAC, Officer in Charge, Lieutenant Andrea Grossman or Police Officer III Anthoney Keller at 562-624-4027. To remain anonymous, call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

