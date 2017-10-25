Report: Stephen Paddocks' brother arrested on porn charges

The brother of Stephen Paddock was arrested in California, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, Bruce Paddock was arrested on Wednesday in North Hollywood at an assisted living home.

TMZ reported that law enforcement officers received a tip that there was child porn on Bruce's computer. Officials began their investigation before 1 October.

Sources reportedly told TMZ that officers attempted to locate Bruce before the shooting in Las Vegas but were not able to find him. After the shooting in Las Vegas, officials received a tip that Bruce was living in an assisted living facility.

TMZ said officers found child porn images on his computer.

According to the Associated Press, Bruce is not considered a suspect in the shooting. It was not immediately known if Bruce retained an attorney.

Another sibling, Eric Paddock spoke to the media after the shooting in Las Vegas, but Bruce did not.

