Copy-Legendary musician, Fats Domino, dead at 89

(Meredith) – Legendary musician Fats Domino has passed away at the age of 89.

According to WWL, Domino passed away surrounded by friends and family, who said the musician died peacefully.

Domino was best known for songs “Blueberry Hill,” “Ain’t That a Shame,” and “Walkin’ To New Orleans.”

He sold more than 65 million albums, according to TMZ. In 1987, he received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.