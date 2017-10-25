Clark County, Green Valley HS students assist Vegas shooting victims

Students in Clark County are assisting in raising additional funds for the Las Vegas shooting victims fund.

Green Valley High School students will distribute Vegas Strong T-shirts at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to other schools within the county that have placed orders to support their fundraiser for the Oct. 1 victims, according to the CCSD.

This is scheduled to be the first order of T-shirts being distributed after more than 130 schools in Clark County took part in the fundraiser.

The school district said this additional order was needed due to the overwhelming response for Vegas Strong T-Shirts being requested.

All proceeds will go to the Las Vegas Victims Fund.

