Cause of Las Vegas house fire under investigation

A home was damaged in a fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Crews responded to the incident at 2:18 a.m. in the 5900 block of Thor Circle, near Twain Avenue and Jones Boulevard.

Arriving crews found smoke and flames coming from the garage of a two-story home. The department said crews were able to knock down the fire by 2:31 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the department said.

No injuries were reported and it was not immediately known if anyone was displaced, the department said.

Damages have not been estimated.

