1 dead, 1 in critical condition near Maryland Parkway, Desert Inn

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Metro Police said.

Officers were called to 1135 East Desert Inn at 10:01 p.m. Tuesday, finding one person dead at the scene. Patrol and K9 officers have been searching for the suspect or suspects in the area.

