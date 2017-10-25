Expensive equipment still stuck at Route 91 Harvest Festival

From the Route 91 Harvest Festival grounds, some vendors said they are still missing tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment. (FOX5)

Personal items, like cell phones and purses, have all been cleared to be picked up from the Route 91 Harvest Festival, but some vendors said they are still missing tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

Natalia Badzjo and her husband Brian Buechner own a brick and mortar restaurant in addition to their catering business. For others, going from festival to festival is their entire livelihood.

"It was pretty emotional," Badzjo said, the owner of Big B's Texas BBQ. "We're the lucky ones that walked away from this unharmed, and it's a blessing to be alive after that."

Badzjo and Buechner described hiding underneath a VIP trailer once they realized someone was shooting at them from inside Mandalay Bay. They were okay and so were their employees, but they all witnessed things that continue to put tears in their eyes.

"I think it took me a few days to actually come to full realization how close we were to dying," Badzjo said. "There were a few injured people that were dragged to our spot, and we were trying to revive them, and I don't think they made it from what I saw. It was just people bleeding out on the ground."

"I've been here 20 years ... I guess people think this is an empty shell of a town, but it's not," Buechner said, choking up. "A lot of good people here."

The couple said they were told it could be up to another three weeks before all of their catering equipment is returned as hazmat teams work to clean up the scene. They have been forced to cancel their plans at private parties and events like the Las Vegas BikeFest, the Filipino American Heritage Celebration, and the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

"That's our kind of people. Meat eaters!" Buechner said. "We don't even know what condition (our equipment) is in. We hope that it's all in one piece."

"Some of it may have bullet holes through it, and I don't know if it's going to be usable or not," Badzjo added. "I feel really fortunate that we, both of us, and all of our staff walked away alive and unharmed because it could be a lot worse."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is not in charge of the items still on festival grounds. They said any questions should be directed to the FBI or the new Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

