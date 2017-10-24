MountainView breaks ground on new ER - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

MountainView breaks ground on new ER

MountainView Hospital broke ground on its new emergency room Tuesday. (FOX5) MountainView Hospital broke ground on its new emergency room Tuesday. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

North Las Vegas held a groundbreaking ceremony for its first hospital-based emergency room Tuesday. MountainView hospital said the room will be a stand-alone facility that will be able to treat people arriving by ambulance or on foot.

MountainView C.E.O. Jeremy Bradshaw explained why the City of North Las Vegas needed this new center.

"The community continues to grow here and with no emergency services in the area this is a great opportunity to again meet the needs of our community," Bradshaw said.

The facility will create 35 new jobs, and it will include a blood bank, a pharmacy and full radiology services, he said. It's expected to open next summer.

