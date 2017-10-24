Fallen officer Hartfield's mother dies two days after his funeral

Two days after her son Charleston Hartfield's funeral Sheryl Stiles died of a heart attack.

Two days after Officer Charleston Hartfield's funeral, his mother died from a heart attack.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer Hartfield died in the 1 October shooting. On the day of his funeral, his mother, Sheryl Stiles suffered a heart attack, fell down an escalator and died the two days later.

“Just devastated by this,” Stiles' cousin Cecil Ralston said. “It’s unexpected.”

“I was sitting up in the room crying,” Lewis Stiles, Sheryl Stiles' brother said. “We came to bury my nephew and then the next thing we know, I have to bury my sister.”

Lewis Stiles said he came to Las Vegas from Louisville to support his sister Sheryl Stiles for a somber occasion, attending the funeral of her son Charleston Hartfield. Hartfield was one of the 58 people killed during the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“It was important because it was my sister’s son,” Lewis said. “We has a lot of family from Louisville that came.”

Lewis stayed with his cousin Cecil Ralston and everyone else stayed at a nearby hotel. The funeral was Friday, which they said was a beautiful service, but afterward, the mourning didn't end there.

“She was on the escalator and she had a heart attack,” said Ralston. “She fell and sustained brain injuries.”

Sheryl was put on life support, but the Clark County Coroner confirmed that she died two days later, after suffering from pulmonary arrest and acute cardio infarction.

Her family said they believe she died from a broken heart.

“I talked to the chaplain of Metro,” Ralston said. “He told me she kept saying ‘Oh I want to stay, I want to be with Charleston,’ that she wanted to die.”

Now the man who accompanied his sister for support, is remembering her with love, while trying to find a way to get her back home.

“My sister was very outgoing,” Lewis said. “She was a lively person who had a lot of good friends that enjoyed her company.”

The next step is to get her body cremated and returned back to Louisville where the rest of Hartfield’s moms side of the family is located, but it costs about $1,000 to do that.

The family has been raising money to do that on GoFundMe account. To make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.