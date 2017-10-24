Spooktacular Las Vegas Valley Halloween events

Halloween in Las Vegas has no limits as people of all ages celebrate a favorite fall holiday. Deciding where to go shouldn't be difficult with a long list of "spooktacular" events leading up to the night of Oct. 31. Browse through the list of family-friendly events below:

Sin City Halloween costume welcome party; Oct. 27 at 10 p.m. 700 East Fremont Street

El Cortez Sin City Halloween "Hall of Horror" Ceremony; Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. 600 East Fremont Street

Sin City Halloween 5k Theme Run; Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. downtown Fremont East Entertainment District

2017 Sin City Halloween Parade; Oct. 28 at 8:30 p.m. Maryland Parkway to 6th Street

2017 Sin City Halloween Scary Car block party with trunk or treat; Oct. 28 at 9:15-11:15 p.m. Fremont Street between 6th and 9th Street

Halloween Hoopla trick or treat; Oct. 25 at 4-6p.m. Bob Price Recreation Center, 2050 Bonnie Lane

Halloween Spooktacular with games, crafts, candy, food trucks and haunted house; Oct. 25 at 6-9 p.m. Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 South Hollywood

Trunk or Treat Halloween Festival; Oct. 26 at 3:30-7:30 p.m. Whitney Ranch Community Center, 5712 Missouri Avenue

Halloween Costume Party; Oct. 26 at 5-8 p.m. at 5-8 p.m. Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 Mcleod Drive

Hall-O-Breeze trick or treat and games; Oct. 26 at 5-8 p.m. Desert Breeze Community Center 8275 Spring Mountain Road; Admission $5 per person in advance or $10 at the door

Wetlands Park Picnic Cafe featuring stories, crafts, and evening haunted maze; Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m., 7050 East Wetlands Park Lane

