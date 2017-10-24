Spooktacular Halloween events in Las Vegas

Festive jack-o'-lantern lights are seen in this undated file image. (File/FOX5)

Halloween in Las Vegas has no limits as people of all ages celebrate a favorite fall holiday.

Deciding where to celebrate shouldn't be difficult with a long list of "spooktacular" events leading up to the night of Oct. 31.

FOX5 will participate in a Take 5 to Care event happening on Halloween. This will feature a health fair, blood drive, and Trunk-N-Treat option at the Henderson Hospital.

Below is a list of additional family-friendly Halloween events happening in Las Vegas:

Pscyho Circus adult costume contest; Oct. 27 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Glowzone, 6630 Arroyo Springs St.

Sin City Halloween costume welcome party; Oct. 27 at 10 p.m. 700 East Fremont Street

Dia de Los Muertos/Fall Festival; Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd.

El Cortez Sin City Halloween "Hall of Horror" Ceremony; Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. 600 East Fremont Street

Sin City Halloween 5k Theme Run; Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. downtown Fremont East Entertainment District

2017 Sin City Halloween Parade; Oct. 28 at 8:30 p.m. Maryland Parkway to 6th Street

2017 Sin City Halloween Scary Car block party with trunk or treat; Oct. 28 at 9:15-11:15 p.m. Fremont Street between 6th and 9th Street

Halloween Hoopla trick or treat; Oct. 25 at 4-6p.m. Bob Price Recreation Center, 2050 Bonnie Lane

Halloween Spooktacular with games, crafts, candy, food trucks and haunted house; Oct. 25 at 6-9 p.m. Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 South Hollywood

Trunk or Treat Halloween Festival; Oct. 26 at 3:30-7:30 p.m. Whitney Ranch Community Center, 5712 Missouri Avenue

Halloween Costume Party; Oct. 26 at 5-8 p.m. at 5-8 p.m. Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 Mcleod Drive

Hall-O-Breeze trick or treat and games; Oct. 26 at 5-8 p.m. Desert Breeze Community Center 8275 Spring Mountain Road; Admission $5 per person in advance or $10 at the door

Wetlands Park Picnic Cafe featuring stories, crafts, and evening haunted maze; Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m., 7050 East Wetlands Park Lane

Escape Halloween themed rooms; Oct. 27 through Oct. 31 with times ranging from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Escape Reality, 5182 Arville St.

Street Breed Trunk or Treat featuring pumpkin painting, raffles, bouncy house, and face painting; Oct. 31 at 6-9 p.m., 8826 South Eastern Avenue

Chef Chanh Boupha Pumpkin Carving Event; Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Walker Furniture, 301 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Findlay Volkswagen Spooktacular Trunk or Treat; Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., 7500 West Azure Drive

Health Fair, Blood Drive, and Trunk-N-Treat; Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Henderson Hospital, 1050 W. Galleria Dr.

Anyone with additional Halloween events can send the information to 5NewsDesk@Fox5Vegas.com to be added to the list.

