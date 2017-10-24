Police find body in van parked outside Las Vegas porn shop

Investigators on scene of a body found inside of a van parked outside Deja Vu Adult Entertainment on Tropicana Ave. near Arville St. / FOX5

Police found a body inside of a van in the parking lot of Déjà Vu Adult Emporium Tuesday afternoon.

Metro police received calls about a suspicious van in the parking lot of the adult entertainment store, located at Tropicana Avenue, near Arville Street in Las Vegas.

The body was discovered around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday inside the van that police said had been in the lot for about a week.

Investigators did not release whether the body was of a woman or man.

Homicide was not suspected, according to officials. No further details were released.

