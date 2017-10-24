Raiders players hold rally at Oakland elementary school

The Raiders held a rally with elementary school kids in Oakland. (Source: Oakland)

Raiders players joined the Raiderettes and Playworks to rally with students at an Oakland elementary school to encourage students to be active.

Students from Laurel Elementary School joined the Raiders to encourage the Play 60 message of being active for 60 minutes every day.

Raiders Linebacker Shilique Calhoun and K Giorgio Tavecchio spent their day off leading students through football drills and other activities.

The Raiders also awarded Playworks, a company that partners with schools, districts, and after-school programs to provide services such on-site coaches, professional training and consulting, with a $20,000 Play 60 Team Grant to assist in the upkeep of playgrounds and gym refurbishments.

